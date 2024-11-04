stock photo similar to Lantz
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Lantz

aka Ridgeline Lantz

Lantz, also called Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Ridgeline Farms from a genetic cross of Green Lantern x Ridgeline Runtz. This strain has heady terps of tangy, sweet candy and forest pine. Lantz won first place in the Mixed Light category and the Mixed Light Breeder’s Cup at the 2023 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lantz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lantz strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Uplifted

Happy

Lantz strain helps with

  • Eye pressure
  • Inflammation
  • Insomnia
Lantz strain reviews4

November 4, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Helped pull me out of a panic attack and depressive episode. Fire flower for those who need something to make the day good 💪🏼
October 19, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Completely sedated 💯 D O P E
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Such a great strain, gets me decently high after ONE bowl when it usually takes three with other strains. Tastes good, the high is intense but short, and it's great for relaxing
Strain spotlight