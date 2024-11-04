stock photo similar to Lantz
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Lantz
aka Ridgeline Lantz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Lantz effects are mostly calming.
Lantz potency is higher THC than average.
Lantz, also called Ridgeline Lantz, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Ridgeline Farms from a genetic cross of Green Lantern x Ridgeline Runtz. This strain has heady terps of tangy, sweet candy and forest pine. Lantz won first place in the Mixed Light category and the Mixed Light Breeder’s Cup at the 2023 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lantz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lantz strain effects
Lantz strain flavors
Lantz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Lantz strain reviews4
j........t
November 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
s........9
October 19, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
s........o
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy