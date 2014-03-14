ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for DrayD
Member since 2017
Best bud I've had so far
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for rawrabbeycookie
Member since 2015
Absolute fav! Great high, long lasting effects. Great for any pain relief(:
Avatar for youalllovekevin
Member since 2015
I got this from a local grower an brought it into a friend's house an there cousin screams from the other room that it stinks like weed , the baggie was still shut.. possibly now in my top 5 tastes amazing an is covered in trichomes
Avatar for REWZ6ON6KUSH
Member since 2016
THE TASTE ON THIS IS SOOOO GOOOF
Avatar for bigPapasmurf
Member since 2014
one of my new favorites. great long lasting high. awesome smell. dense buds. slow to hit but when it does, get ready for a nice trip.
Avatar for sisterofvodka
Member since 2015
definitely best flavor, my favorite of any strain. very good high and no fuzzyness or gaps.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly