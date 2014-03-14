LAPD is a perfectly balanced hybrid named after parent strains, LA Confidential and Purple Diesel. A flavorful medley of sweet grape, earthy pine, and spicy pepper build the complex aroma of LAPD’s compact crimson and purple buds. Small to moderate doses induce a mellow, cerebral euphoria that sinks down to the rest of the body in a full physical calm. According to its breeders at California Bean Bank, LAPD’s abbreviated name appropriately describes these variable effects: “to protect and serve, or to take you out.” LAPD is typically chosen by patients treating pain, cramps, stress, and fatigue. This hybrid grows best in greenhouse gardens using sea or screen of green methods, with a flowering time of 50 to 60 days.