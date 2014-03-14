ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
LAPD is a perfectly balanced hybrid named after parent strains, LA Confidential and Purple Diesel. A flavorful medley of sweet grape, earthy pine, and spicy pepper build the complex aroma of LAPD’s compact crimson and purple buds. Small to moderate doses induce a mellow, cerebral euphoria that sinks down to the rest of the body in a full physical calm. According to its breeders at California Bean Bank, LAPD’s abbreviated name appropriately describes these variable effects: “to protect and serve, or to take you out.” LAPD is typically chosen by patients treating pain, cramps, stress, and fatigue. This hybrid grows best in greenhouse gardens using sea or screen of green methods, with a flowering time of 50 to 60 days. 

Member since 2014
Some of the best stuff I've had. thisbis a perfect sativa if you don't wanna come down any time soon. I'm going to be making brownies soon so I'll post another review of those as well, but I love this dank, strong smelling medicine. very good. not displeased one bit
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2014
Beautiful high, long lasting and creative. Great hybrid to keep an eye out for this one in 2014
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Member since 2015
Picked up an oz of this peppery wonder today. I unfortunately got the outdoor version so it's left a lot on the table. This medication is a real head high and definately sativa. I will buy again once i find it in a nice indoor version.
EuphoricUplifted
Member since 2015
definitely best flavor, my favorite of any strain. very good high and no fuzzyness or gaps.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Member since 2017
Best bud I've had so far
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Purple Diesel
LA Confidential
LAPD

