Larry Burger is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that blends the classic OG profile of Larry OG with the heavy, funky intensity of GMO (Garlic Cookies). Known for testing in the mid-to-high 20s THC, this strain delivers a powerful, long-lasting experience best suited for evening use. Flavor-wise, expect a bold, savory profile with notes of garlic and earth, layered with diesel, spice, and a subtle hint of citrus from its OG lineage. The aroma is equally pungent, leaning heavily into that signature gassy, funky character. The effects come on with a calming euphoria before settling into a deep, full-body relaxation that can become sedating at higher doses. Larry Burger is a go-to for unwinding at the end of the day or for those seeking strong relief from stress, pain, or sleeplessness. If you've tried Larry Burger, leave a review!