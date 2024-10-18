Lato Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lato Pop.
Lato Pop strain effects
Lato Pop strain flavors
Lato Pop strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
7........n
October 18, 2024
Focused
Giggly
This strain is perfect for fighting depression and is great if you need to stay calm after a stressful day, plus it taste great like lollipops and to top it all off it’s a smooth smoke not harsh at all
D........0
March 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Amazing, tastes just like the pops or (lollipop) lol and the high is just euphoric!! Giggly, playful, mind and body feel completely uplifted! I would not only buy it again, but I would definitely recommend it! Five stars
b........1
June 11, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Absolutely Devine, it smoke ,taste and high , by far one of the best I've had ! But it is crossed with one of my favs jungle cake
m........4
May 5, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Helps a lot with chronic pain issues.
j........a
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
It smells and tastes fruity, it has the after flavor like how the old haze use to..It's fire though
T........0
August 19, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
great strain it makes me sleepy and seems to for a good day
o........y
December 29, 2023
Focused
Happy
I vaped this strain and was very happy. It was live resin. Very much a hybrid. Tasty.
s........s
September 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
One of my favorites. My go to strain taste/smell sweet like lolipops.