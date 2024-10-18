Lato Pop
Lato Pop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Jungle Cake. This strain is a mouthwatering hybrid that has a fruity and candy-like flavor profile that smells like a bag of the sugary candy Blowpop. Lato Pop is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lato Pop effects include relaxed, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lato Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by High Tolerance x Joke’s Up, Lato Pop features flavors like fruity, nutty, and piney. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lato Pop typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Lato Pop buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lato Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lato Pop strain effects
Lato Pop strain flavors
Lato Pop strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
