Nice smoke, smooth and heady at first. The flavor profile is to me is almost a combination of nutty and berry slightly raisin or sultana cake in the aftertaste. I like the way the high starts off cerebral but then gradually eases into a nice euphoric and relaxing body stone. It definitely eased some neck pain I had been suffering and gave me a decent appetite too. It's a nice hybrid, strong and well balanced. It's a high THC strain for sure, mine was black market so not tested but it punches hard and wouldn't surprise me if it was 30%+ This strain is also known for a high THCA content too, which I am learning about the benefits of. Paid premium price for half an oz but worth all of it and would buy again if available.

