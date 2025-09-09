Laughing Elephant reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Laughing Elephant.
Laughing Elephant strain effects
Laughing Elephant strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Laughing Elephant reviews
t........m
September 9, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nice smoke, smooth and heady at first. The flavor profile is to me is almost a combination of nutty and berry slightly raisin or sultana cake in the aftertaste. I like the way the high starts off cerebral but then gradually eases into a nice euphoric and relaxing body stone. It definitely eased some neck pain I had been suffering and gave me a decent appetite too. It's a nice hybrid, strong and well balanced. It's a high THC strain for sure, mine was black market so not tested but it punches hard and wouldn't surprise me if it was 30%+ This strain is also known for a high THCA content too, which I am learning about the benefits of. Paid premium price for half an oz but worth all of it and would buy again if available.
P........3
February 18, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Love it at first the name got me but when I tried it OMG great taste , inhale, smell and great high
s........8
March 5, 2024
I had never heard of it 2 years ago when I bought a clone for the 2022 season. The buds had a great taste and smell and induced a mellow high. My plant was pollinated by a Hindu Kush male that got by me. Looking forward to seeing how the hybrid comes out.