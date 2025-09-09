Laughing Elephant
Laughing Elephant effects are mostly calming.
Laughing Elephant potency is higher THC than average.
Laughing Elephant is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Laughing Elephant is 33.3% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Laughing Elephant typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Laughing Elephant’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Laughing Elephant, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Laughing ElephantOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Laughing Elephant strain effects
Laughing Elephant strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Laughing Elephant products near you
Similar to Laughing Elephant near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—