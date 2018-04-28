Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This strain could save your marriage! I am a 44-year old married woman of 3 boys. This strain had my private parts feeling pretty amazing. I have only consumed via a vape pen so I don't know if flower or edibles would have the same effect.
I get a pleasant excited feeling within 10 minutes of vapin...
This strain will delight you from the time you open the jar to smell this delicious herb.
Think 60's and 70's hippies and bikers, herbal, grassy, diesel and undertones of cherry.
One of my favorite strains.
when I got this I had not smoked for two days. Upon arrival at home I commenced in partaking of a seemingly interesting strain. When I first smoked I think I smoked a little too much and had a blast of mild paranoia. I had to call a friend to talk me down a little and once I was feeling OK. I wanted...