Laughing Gas reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Laughing Gas.

Reviews

10

Avatar for MookeyC-137
Member since 2019
WARNING!! Thisn strain is basically a truth serum! It give you that warm Indica feeling, yet keeps the conversations coming.
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for CAFF-AZ
Member since 2019
This strain could save your marriage! I am a 44-year old married woman of 3 boys. This strain had my private parts feeling pretty amazing. I have only consumed via a vape pen so I don't know if flower or edibles would have the same effect. I get a pleasant excited feeling within 10 minutes of vapin...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for oktulsa420
Member since 2017
This strain will delight you from the time you open the jar to smell this delicious herb. Think 60's and 70's hippies and bikers, herbal, grassy, diesel and undertones of cherry. One of my favorite strains.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for robobaked840
Member since 2019
strain will have had you in the mood to break some backs and lifted with a head high
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for ganjaguru11
Member since 2015
tko did well with this one. gassy. fruity. zesty. good buzz
feelings
Avatar for IrishSmoke77
Member since 2018
1 toke and I’m higher than ever. Helps with my fibromyalgia, muscle pains, joint pains, anti nausea, stress released, very relaxed and mellow, helps with sleep for sure. Definitely one of the top.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for myopically1
Member since 2017
when I got this I had not smoked for two days. Upon arrival at home I commenced in partaking of a seemingly interesting strain. When I first smoked I think I smoked a little too much and had a blast of mild paranoia. I had to call a friend to talk me down a little and once I was feeling OK. I wanted...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Too bad the effects aren't like laughing gas. :( Perty good strain, nothing spectacular though.
feelings