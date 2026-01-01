Lavender Mints is a potent indica-leaning hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 26–29%, bred from Lavender Snowstorm and Kush Mints in a small-batch experimental cross by MrDabAlot. This terpene-rich, clone-only cultivar leans heavily toward its Kush Mints lineage, offering a bold aromatic profile of creamy mint and gassy funk layered with skunky notes, subtle floral lavender, and a smooth earthy finish. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and hints of linalool, it delivers a complex and flavorful experience with elevated resin production and strong bag appeal. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that gradually melts into a calming, body-soothing relaxation, making it ideal for evening use, stress relief, or unwinding in a deeply mellow state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!