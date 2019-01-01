ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lazy Train is a rare indica-dominant hybrid of Qrazy Train and Lavender. This strain produces olive green buds with dainty amber hairs and emits a strong floral aroma. The effects hit slowly, creeping over the consumer's body as blissful and weighed relaxation. Lazy Train has been known to produce upwards of 20% THC and dense coats of resin. Its herbal, woodsy aroma and pleasant physical effects make it ideal for mood enhancement, stress reduction, and minor physical discomfort.    

 

