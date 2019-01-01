Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Lazy Train is a rare indica-dominant hybrid of Qrazy Train and Lavender. This strain produces olive green buds with dainty amber hairs and emits a strong floral aroma. The effects hit slowly, creeping over the consumer's body as blissful and weighed relaxation. Lazy Train has been known to produce upwards of 20% THC and dense coats of resin. Its herbal, woodsy aroma and pleasant physical effects make it ideal for mood enhancement, stress reduction, and minor physical discomfort.