Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: Trainwreck, Trinity, Purple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects