ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Qrazy Train
  • Leafly flower of Qrazy Train

Hybrid

Qrazy Train

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 168 reviews

Qrazy Train

Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: TrainwreckTrinityPurple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1099 reported effects from 122 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 52%
Focused 51%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 6%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

168

Show all

Avatar for abetzer
Member since 2014
absolutely frickin amazing! I am a mom with sever back pain and depression and this Qrazy Train is hitting the spot for me, ten fold. I haven't felt this great in a long time, and I smoke pot all day! I feel creative, energetic but relaxed, happy, planning, thinking and best of all pain free! I a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for cdubal
Member since 2015
Very strong lemon note with slight skunk. Blast off is immediate! Medical: helps with stress, anxiety, depression, IBS. Effects: will hammer you down. Very spacy ( you will venture out into deep space :) is very strong and novice users should start slowly with dosage. As usual with any strain it tak...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for azmiked
Member since 2015
Awesome aroma and not too bad going down with the bong, This one is a creeper, about 10 minutes after smoking it'll hit you solid. Moderate to heavy cerebral and mild to medium body high. All around an excellent smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for jpecks
Member since 2011
An extremely potent cross between Train Wreck, Trinity, Purple Urkle, and Space Queen, this hybrid is a perfect balance of indica and sativa. The buzz starts out quickly as a cerebral and somewhat uplifting high, but then toward the end the indica effects can be felt as you sink deeper and deeper i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for abetzer
Member since 2014
This is my second day and all is well. I just want to warn everyone, I thought this would be a great night time strain to help me sleep and it is the extra opposite for me! This has turned out to be a beautiful daytime strain for me, which I needed so badly!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Trinity
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Qrazy Train
Strain child
Lazy Train
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Qrazy TrainUser uploaded image of Qrazy TrainUser uploaded image of Qrazy TrainUser uploaded image of Qrazy TrainUser uploaded image of Qrazy TrainUser uploaded image of Qrazy TrainUser uploaded image of Qrazy Train
more
photos