ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lavender
  • Leafly flower of Lavender

Indica

Lavender

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 66 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 736 reviews

Lavender
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4135 reported effects from 554 people
Relaxed 62%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 42%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 33%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

736

Show all

Avatar for Gonff
Member since 2013
My first time getting red eyes from MMJ. It wasn't too bad, but I've been vaping for a few months now and this is the first time. Lavender totally took away my chronic back pain and inflammation (ankylosing spondylitis). Works quickly and seems to last. I was very happy, chatty and giggly. A ver...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for PotMama
Member since 2014
I love this strain. Seriously. I love it! Great for insomnia -- I'm usually up until about 1 AM and then up by around 7 AM for the day. After smoking this, I was asleep by 10 last night! It stops my migraines, nausea, stomach pain, and chest pain associated with stress and anxiety. It calms me right...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Vbjess
Member since 2013
This is one of my favorite strains. Perfect for the chronic pain patient who also suffers from insomnia, muscle spasms, and anxiety, this strain does not mess around. It is very strong and you will be asleep in two hours or less. As far as I'm concerned, this is like the xyrem of medical cannabis. M...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyTalkative
Avatar for TriniFairieTrueHeart
Member since 2013
Lavender Kush is an awesome Indica. Nice mellow flavor. Good for Asthma. Not harsh at all. I use a vaporizer that uses a very small amount, . Got home at about 3:00, had a tube and haven't needed to medicate again. It alleviated the ripping Fibromyalgia pains in my back quickly! T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for moonbeam
Member since 2013
I can't keep my eyes open as I write this. This is great for those nights that you have pain and can't seem to quiet your mind. A great all-over body high. Very relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More popularLeafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath
More hungryLeafly flower for Chemo
Chemo
More hungryLeafly flower for Platinum Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Mars OG
Mars OG
More THC
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Lavender
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Amethyst Bud
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of LavenderUser uploaded image of LavenderUser uploaded image of LavenderUser uploaded image of LavenderUser uploaded image of LavenderUser uploaded image of LavenderUser uploaded image of Lavender
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Tips for Growing Lavender Cannabis
Tips for Growing Lavender Cannabis
Valentine’s Day: Pair Your Sweetheart’s Bouquet With a Floral Cannabis Strain
Valentine’s Day: Pair Your Sweetheart’s Bouquet With a Floral Cannabis Strain
Soundwaves: Pairing Cannabis With Binaural Beats
Soundwaves: Pairing Cannabis With Binaural Beats
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts