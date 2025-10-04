LCG x Kryptochronic
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
LCG x Kryptochronic
LCK
Hybrid
Focused
Uplifted
Euphoric
Vanilla
Earthy
Tropical
LCG x Kryptochronic effects are mostly calming.
LCG x Kryptochronic potency is higher THC than average.
Sacramento, CA icons Alien Labs seeds made landfall in Spain in 2024 with a collection that included the Backpack Boys’ famous Lemon Cherry Gelato to Alien Labs’ Kryptochronic. Leave a review of how the strain grows and tastes.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to LCG x KryptochronicOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
LCG x Kryptochronic strain effects
LCG x Kryptochronic strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop LCG x Kryptochronic products near you
Similar to LCG x Kryptochronic near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
LCG x Kryptochronic strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
d........4
October 4, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Delicate grow, but if you spend the effort, it will be worth your time. This strain is absolute gas.
n........2
March 7, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
It really helped with my ADHD. My mind went quiet and I was able to keep a train of thought without jumping to another. 100/10 if u struggle with adhd.