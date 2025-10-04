LCG x Kryptochronic reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LCG x Kryptochronic.
LCG x Kryptochronic strain effects
LCG x Kryptochronic strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........4
October 4, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Delicate grow, but if you spend the effort, it will be worth your time. This strain is absolute gas.
n........2
March 7, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
It really helped with my ADHD. My mind went quiet and I was able to keep a train of thought without jumping to another. 100/10 if u struggle with adhd.