This is my overall go to strain. If I'm needing to do things during the day and still be stoned, this is the strain for me! I definitely recommend it to anyone. Everytime my local go to has it, I try to snag an 1/8th!
I had a toothache. Shortly after smoking this, I forgot I had teeth, much less a toothache. Great painkiller! It was supremely relaxing and the head high made everything hilarious.
The comedown is long and gentle, leaving you loose and happy for a good 3 hours.
Really like this one. Not a forehead high, more of an in the background one going down into the neck and shoulders then fading back up into the head. Taste was ok but the buzz was one of the better ones!