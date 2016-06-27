Le Silver Royal is grown solely by Kleen Karma Gardens in Oregon. This wondrous cross of Green Queen and Super Silver Haze blends bright cerebral qualities with the hazy energy of its recessive Green Crack and Super Silver Haze genetics. A 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, this stimulating strain is ideal for physical activity or rising above the cloud cover the Pacific Northwest is known for.
