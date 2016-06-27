ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Le Silver Royale

Le Silver Royal is grown solely by Kleen Karma Gardens in Oregon. This wondrous cross of Green Queen and Super Silver Haze blends bright cerebral qualities with the hazy energy of its recessive Green Crack and Super Silver Haze genetics. A 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, this stimulating strain is ideal for physical activity or rising above the cloud cover the Pacific Northwest is known for.     

Avatar for celtiger
Member since 2016
Like walking into a new hotel room. Comforting and worry free. I'll take a vacation with Le Silver it is it L'Argent Royale...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bigwinner
Member since 2016
I was pleasantly surprised. The smell is great. Its a nice herb. I probably will buy this one again. It puts you in a happy mood. The buzz last pretty long. Well worth your money.
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for KaeGirl
Member since 2015
This is my overall go to strain. If I'm needing to do things during the day and still be stoned, this is the strain for me! I definitely recommend it to anyone. Everytime my local go to has it, I try to snag an 1/8th!
EnergeticEuphoricHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for esbium
Member since 2016
Really like this one. Not a forehead high, more of an in the background one going down into the neck and shoulders then fading back up into the head. Taste was ok but the buzz was one of the better ones!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OhilaOfKarn
Member since 2015
I had a toothache. Shortly after smoking this, I forgot I had teeth, much less a toothache. Great painkiller! It was supremely relaxing and the head high made everything hilarious. The comedown is long and gentle, leaving you loose and happy for a good 3 hours.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
