This is a great daytime sativa for those who enjoy more of the limonene terpenes. It’s honestly quite similar to Golden Goat in appearance and smell, which two different budtenders at L’Eagle said too. The smell has it’s own unique twist though that distinguishes it from Golden Goat a little bit. Bu...
I’ve been to L’ Eagle a hand full of times now. The produces are always great and affordable. The all organic side of things is really important to me so they will continue to have my business. The last time we went on Black Friday and got an OZ of Strawberry Cough for $99 dollars!!
I was fortunate enough to sample some of L'Eagle's namesake strain when my buddy broke it out before a guitar jam session the other day. Definitely an old school aroma...just like opening that ziplock (we're talking mid-seventies weed and you're a teen...yup...that kinda smile) and sticking your no...
Awesome store setup, bougt 4 grams of concentrates and 3 of the 4 was just brought out to display for sale. And was excellent quality. Anna was pretty laid back and awesome at answering all of my questions. L' Eagle is the spot..