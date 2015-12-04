ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
L'Eagle Eagle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain L'Eagle Eagle.

22

Avatar for Aaron260
Member since 2019
Afgany purchased in July was my amazing
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Jttp
Member since 2019
I love the strains of different bud great deals everyday.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for WCisco
Member since 2018
This is a great daytime sativa for those who enjoy more of the limonene terpenes. It’s honestly quite similar to Golden Goat in appearance and smell, which two different budtenders at L’Eagle said too. The smell has it’s own unique twist though that distinguishes it from Golden Goat a little bit. Bu...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for eythandavich
Member since 2018
I’ve been to L’ Eagle a hand full of times now. The produces are always great and affordable. The all organic side of things is really important to me so they will continue to have my business. The last time we went on Black Friday and got an OZ of Strawberry Cough for $99 dollars!!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DimebagDan81
Member since 2017
Dunno if I got a bad batch or what but zero effects whatsoever. It was kinda weird, like, NOTHING at all.
Avatar for TopSarge
Member since 2016
I was fortunate enough to sample some of L'Eagle's namesake strain when my buddy broke it out before a guitar jam session the other day. Definitely an old school aroma...just like opening that ziplock (we're talking mid-seventies weed and you're a teen...yup...that kinda smile) and sticking your no...
Avatar for jvg7891
Member since 2017
Amazing in-house strain. Clear, focused high. Very potent. Tastes like a more smooth Golden Goat. Would recommend to any 1st time visitor to L'Eagle
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Gators88
Member since 2015
Awesome store setup, bougt 4 grams of concentrates and 3 of the 4 was just brought out to display for sale. And was excellent quality. Anna was pretty laid back and awesome at answering all of my questions. L' Eagle is the spot..
