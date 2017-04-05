ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Legend OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Legend OG.

Reviews

49

Avatar for Lmao420420420
Member since 2019
Took less than five minutes to almost completely erase my extreme anxiety. Great 👍 love this
Avatar for soapfilter
Member since 2019
This Legend OG is a good strain. When I took Legend OG, I felt like I was traveling in outer space or through time. Made me totally relaxed and giggly. Don't know if it was because of the strain or the kief I added on top. Either way, it's good.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LukeyHunty
Member since 2019
Hi, I’m danniella, and I like singing acapella, but in this case I’m HELLA (SHELL)A cuz this shit got me tweaking. Lemme y’all y’all bout this legen OG, I get shell a lot and this shit right here make me feel like a blob of honey on chocolaty brownies. You could call me a blob fish cuz I’m feeling l...
Avatar for Lollylynn
Member since 2019
I have had Crohn’s disease for almost 50 years. Needless to say, I’ve been through the mill and have tried it all in an attempt to live a decent life with this disease: dietary restrictions, anti inflammatory drugs, steroids, biologics, two very serious surgeries. The result has always been the sam...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Yonex420
Member since 2016
I may have had this Years back, However This Time This Batch was So Impressive. A Cluster of good size Dense nugs crystalline with varied hues of Green, Purple and Orange add to Its Visual appeal. Once i opened it 😳😳, The Degree of Pungent Dankness that Enveloped the room was Impressive. A few bo...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for janda13AB
Member since 2019
Of course I found the one thing that actually helped me sleep through the night on my first trip to a dispensary and I have not been able to find it since. It was amazing. Made me dizzy so I only used it after bed time.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for punkglory
Member since 2016
Definitely a strain I’ll go back to. Got it in a cartridge from Ilera and was fab. I have major social anxiety and have to spend weekends with people/family so this puts me in a perfect nighttime high and helps with any pain as well. Perfect for endometriosis cramps - took two or three hits and too...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly