This Legend OG is a good strain. When I took Legend OG, I felt like I was traveling in outer space or through time. Made me totally relaxed and giggly. Don't know if it was because of the strain or the kief I added on top. Either way, it's good.
Hi, I’m danniella, and I like singing acapella, but in this case I’m HELLA (SHELL)A cuz this shit got me tweaking. Lemme y’all y’all bout this legen OG, I get shell a lot and this shit right here make me feel like a blob of honey on chocolaty brownies. You could call me a blob fish cuz I’m feeling l...
I have had Crohn’s disease for almost 50 years. Needless to say, I’ve been through the mill and have tried it all in an attempt to live a decent life with this disease: dietary restrictions, anti inflammatory drugs, steroids, biologics, two very serious surgeries. The result has always been the sam...
I may have had this Years back, However This Time This Batch was So Impressive. A Cluster of good size Dense nugs crystalline with varied hues of Green, Purple and Orange add to Its Visual appeal. Once i opened it 😳😳, The Degree of Pungent Dankness that Enveloped the room was Impressive. A few bo...
Of course I found the one thing that actually helped me sleep through the night on my first trip to a dispensary and I have not been able to find it since. It was amazing. Made me dizzy so I only used it after bed time.
Definitely a strain I’ll go back to. Got it in a cartridge from Ilera and was fab. I have major social anxiety and have to spend weekends with people/family so this puts me in a perfect nighttime high and helps with any pain as well.
Perfect for endometriosis cramps - took two or three hits and too...