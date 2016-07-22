ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Legendary Lemon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Legendary Lemon.

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
True to it's crazy, historic lineage link to "Oaxaca", this strain tends to sway heavy on male when discussing the ratios of seed production. I remember Oaxaca from the 70's. Loaded with seeds. Great strain regardless of its tenancy to produce lots of boys and many times boys/girls. Legendary Lemo...
Avatar for hapysinr
Member since 2016
I love lemon dominant strains and this one is my new favourite.Wonderful lemony aroma. Smooth smoking and really' clean 'high.Great for socializing or movie night.In the mood for romance?A bottle of wine and some of this lemon goodness and you your partner have a legendary evening
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
