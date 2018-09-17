Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is definitely a productive one. Definitely a sativa heady feel, lots of energy and clear headed thinking. It's very oddly calming as well. Very lemony. My specific preroll was from Phantom Farms, indoor grow.
The perfect herb for day time use. It crushes my anxiety and puts me in the best mood. Lemon Banana is an upper body high not to heady or buzzy. Vaporizing it tastes sweet, little fruity and sweet pine (not pine tree)
I'm a pro gamer, I find this strain too sativa-y. The taste is good, its potent, high lasts about an hour, but man do you get hungry I mean MUNCHIE CITY!
Also make sure you got drops. wish it was more body.
This strain was really amazing! Right off the bat I think this strain is for anyone and should be given a try. The taste is so sweet (Not overly sweet.) and unique, the smoke is smooth as well. I bought this strain at Inhale in Oregon, it was grown hy Cosmic Treehouse. Tested by Chemhistory: 22.99% ...