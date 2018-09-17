ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Banana Sherbet reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Banana Sherbet.

Avatar for WNHD0886
Member since 2015
I like the taste and effects but it turns into a coughing fit on every hit. This is just my experience.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Cvntkid
Member since 2018
This strain is definitely a productive one. Definitely a sativa heady feel, lots of energy and clear headed thinking. It's very oddly calming as well. Very lemony. My specific preroll was from Phantom Farms, indoor grow.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappy
Avatar for MtViews
Member since 2017
The perfect herb for day time use. It crushes my anxiety and puts me in the best mood. Lemon Banana is an upper body high not to heady or buzzy. Vaporizing it tastes sweet, little fruity and sweet pine (not pine tree)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
write a review
Avatar for Ant_Santos
Member since 2018
I'm a pro gamer, I find this strain too sativa-y. The taste is good, its potent, high lasts about an hour, but man do you get hungry I mean MUNCHIE CITY! Also make sure you got drops. wish it was more body.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for 420only
Member since 2013
Have a batch of Ignite lemon banana sherbert by dan bilzerian. High potency can’t stop spacing out. 5/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Foodie
Member since 2016
This strain was really amazing! Right off the bat I think this strain is for anyone and should be given a try. The taste is so sweet (Not overly sweet.) and unique, the smoke is smooth as well. I bought this strain at Inhale in Oregon, it was grown hy Cosmic Treehouse. Tested by Chemhistory: 22.99% ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for GoodVibes79
Member since 2018
Made me happy, giggly, and relaxed JUST as Leafly said it would. I love Leafly for that.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted