  Lemon Berry Candy OG
Lemon Berry Candy OG

This strain with a mouthful of a name comes from Ethos Genetics and crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk with LGBT (Lemon Grape Bubba Temple). Lemon Berry Candy OG is a concentrate lover’s dream with trichome-rich buds and sharp notes of candied lemons, sweet berries, and gassy undertones. Consumers have noted feeling elevated, energetic, and engaged shortly after the first puff. 

