Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Cheesecake.
Reviews
4
SmashyMcBudsmasher
Member since 2018
I stumbled across a fantastic sample grown by Big Poppa’s. The nugs were dark green and covered in amber to brown hairs giving them a dark appearance. They were hand trimmed and dense nugs just covered in trichs- and per the 90x the majority of the trich heads remained, this stuff is good. The nose ...