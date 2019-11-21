ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for SmashyMcBudsmasher
Member since 2018
I stumbled across a fantastic sample grown by Big Poppa’s. The nugs were dark green and covered in amber to brown hairs giving them a dark appearance. They were hand trimmed and dense nugs just covered in trichs- and per the 90x the majority of the trich heads remained, this stuff is good. The nose ...
Avatar for AshTosoni
Member since 2019
Definitely smells like cheese! The high is very relaxed &amp; happy. I also found myself laughing a lot. If you can find it. Buy it.
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ohkayrebecca
Member since 2019
Great wake and bake, good lemon turpenes
Avatar for Blacksunset
Member since 2016
Pungent sticky buds. Can definitely smell the skunk. Tons of trichomes. The high was awesome. Lost in thought for awhile... what was I saying? Anyway great strain. Highly recommend.
CreativeEuphoricHappy
