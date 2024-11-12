stock photo similar to Lemon Cherry Fritter
Lemon Cherry Fritter
Lemon Cherry Fritter is a weed strain bred by LIT Farms from Apple Fritter x Lemon Cherry Gelato in the 2020s. The fritter should add some sour apple pastry notes to the creamy berry of the LCG. Leave a review and let us know.
Lemon Cherry Fritter strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
