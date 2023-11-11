Lemon Cherry Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Cherry Haze.
Lemon Cherry Haze strain effects
Lemon Cherry Haze strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Cherry Haze reviews
p........s
November 11, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Fantastic!👌 Great in the morning for a “pick me up” style Wake n’ Bake. Sweet, earthy flavor isn’t overpowering. Added to me favorites 👍
a........0
December 17, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Tingly
Strawberry Cough has been my go-to “anti-depressant” in the last couple years but this might be my new favorite. Stress is gone and just feel more positive on this shit.
M........3
November 24, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Smooth for the Wake up… Mellowing effect…
S........0
January 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Fire perfect balance strain
s........k
Today
Energetic
Happy
Definitely does its job as a more uplifting daytime strain. Doesn’t seem to have effects that last very long but it’s enjoyable for what it is.
j........i
November 4, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Cant move, everything is funny, thinking completely unique and complex ideas. 10/10
i........n
February 18, 2024
Hungry
had a good taste but didn’t make me feel anything other than high, not really any medicinal or sedated affects just felt geek