Lemon Cherry Haze
Lemon Cherry Haze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cherry Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a predominantly uplifting and creative experience. Lemon Cherry Haze typically contains around 17-20% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Lemon Cherry Haze effects include feeling euphoric, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Lemon Cherry Haze features flavors like citrusy lemon, sweet cherry, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Lemon Cherry Haze typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Cherry Haze strain effects
Lemon Cherry Haze strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
