Lemon Cherry Runtz reviews
Lemon Cherry Runtz strain effects
Lemon Cherry Runtz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
i........e
November 20, 2024
Talkative
Uplifted
Pretty good
M........g
January 8, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Great taste delicious 😋 very smooth sweet vanilla cream berry type tastes burst from puffs of this amazing beautiful flower
k........7
January 16, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain was excellent for my anxiety and smelled amazing, very pungent.