Lemon Citron reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Citron.
Lemon Citron strain effects
Lemon Citron strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Citron reviews
g........i
August 5, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
If you are looking for a perfect balance of chill, positive energy and no pain without couch lock, this is a great strain! I settled into an even headspace and fully functional thoughts. You can get up and do things or be content and enjoy the cruise. My lower back ache subsided and my mind relaxed. Thumbs up!
r........n
April 29, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
very funny and smooth. chilled and loose. doesn't hit too hard.