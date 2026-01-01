Lemon Cookie OG
Lemon Cookie OG potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Cookie OG is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) bred from Lemon OG × GSC, typically testing between 20–26% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bright and flavorful profile of zesty lemon citrus layered with sweet cookie dough, creamy vanilla, and subtle earthy kush undertones. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, it offers a smooth, dessert-meets-citrus experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that enhances mood and clarity before settling into a calming, full-body relaxation that can become slightly sedating at higher doses. Balanced and flavorful, Lemon Cookie OG is ideal for unwinding while still staying mentally engaged. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!
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