Lemon Cookies reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Cookies.

Avatar for noahwrightleo
Member since 2019
Good for daytime use. Relaxing.
Avatar for artelijah
Member since 2019
it’s calm 😁
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for wolfgirl0404
Member since 2019
It has an odd smell, somewhat lemony and somewhat shitty. I could've got a bad batch but oh well. It felt pretty good but not the best. Lemon Haze is better.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for BudsDuds
Member since 2018
I felt very uplifted and excited at first and now I'm feeling very very relaxed and happy. It works great for symptoms that are problems with mood or thoughts from personal experience.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Uzzieartist
Member since 2019
Although it's a little heady, this strain does its job of stress relief and alleviating depression. Tastes of citrus and sweet honey keep things smooth.
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Jasimbeg
Member since 2019
The perfect blend of laughter and relaxation it brings you to a high and social mood then easies down and helps you relax.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungryUplifted
Avatar for TotofromTwoWays
Member since 2019
picked up thursday july 12 from bcheck smoked a decent sized bowl then smoked a garcia vega blunt with my sister. but i felt a 4/10 high when i know it should’ve been at least a 7-8/10 so i’m not sure if it’s mid but i watched jackass 3 and half of jobs. felt okay. not extremely high but hig...
