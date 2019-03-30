Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
picked up thursday july 12
from bcheck
smoked a decent sized bowl
then smoked a garcia vega blunt with my sister.
but i felt a 4/10 high when i know it should’ve been at least a 7-8/10
so i’m not sure if it’s mid but i watched jackass 3 and half of jobs.
felt okay. not extremely high but hig...