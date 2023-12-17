Lemon Drip reviews
K........1
December 17, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Since no reviews have been made. I felt it my duty to document this strain. It’s got a floaty head feeling mainly.its a very mellow high so would recommend for novice smokers. This hybrid strain is very evenly matched between energy and relaxing perfectly balanced.
A........x
December 22, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Super heavy hitter! Instant eye lowering, goosebumps, window licking high vibes!
J........1
December 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Very balanced high, instantly felt it in the head followed by the nice body high. Definitely recommend for experienced smokers, beginners beware lol
b........c
April 1, 2024
Happy
Uplifted
As a lemon-ey citrus strain lover, the prominent and pungent smell of this particular strain is its best attribute. This lemon-ey flour’s other features like its taste and its high have decent marks, but they don’t rank nearly as high as its smell. A happy, floaty, and uplifting high, which works perfectly in a beautiful setting, describes this bud’s effect. This strain would be great for now and then smokers who enjoy joyful and social highs, as it’s not greatly potent. A tip: Turn on your Spotify playlist after 1 joint of this and see how your favorite artist sounds 😮💨.
b........4
August 28, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Soooooo tasty, tasted like a lemon drop candy. Great uplifting vibe, definitely for experienced Sativa smokers only. Could def see how it could get certain ppl anxious, but it was great for being alert and awake for a nice morning walk or an AM shift at work 💕 grown by P37 in New Mexico
f........2
April 4, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Beautiful even high. I am a medical patient and my anxiety was at maybe 5% from 100%. I was able focus on my daily activities and adding this review to my day. Definitely for experienced consumers. Enjoy
J........r
April 6, 2024
Creative
Happy
This S#1+ will put dust in your cartridge 😶🌫️ Nice mellow high that kicked you in the head pretty quick. Great for pain and anxiety. This is my new favorite strain, and perfect for a quick one hitter or 2.
g........k
May 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Lemon drip had made me feeling energized and uplifted this strain is recommended if your to smoke sativa during the day.