As a lemon-ey citrus strain lover, the prominent and pungent smell of this particular strain is its best attribute. This lemon-ey flour’s other features like its taste and its high have decent marks, but they don’t rank nearly as high as its smell. A happy, floaty, and uplifting high, which works perfectly in a beautiful setting, describes this bud’s effect. This strain would be great for now and then smokers who enjoy joyful and social highs, as it’s not greatly potent. A tip: Turn on your Spotify playlist after 1 joint of this and see how your favorite artist sounds 😮‍💨.