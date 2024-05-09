Lemon Faderade
Lemon Faderade
LFa
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Happy
Lemon
Citrus
Flowery
Lemon Faderade effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Faderade, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon FaderadeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Faderade strain effects
Lemon Faderade strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Faderade products near you
Similar to Lemon Faderade near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Lemon Faderade strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
j........1
May 9, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
hardware on the cart worked well, tasted great. effects good but not amazing so 4 stars.
k........1
February 4, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
My favorite cart I’ve bought in a while! It gives such a light, giggly high that reminds me of the euphoria I got when I first started smoking years ago. Definitely gives the munchies, and if you’re smoking with company you will probably end up in some stoned, giggly tangent about something completely random. It’s a very care-free high and isn’t super intense but absolutely creeps up on you. Highly suggest with company!
x........f
September 9, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
One of my favorites for when I’m feeling down or having a lack of appetite. Perfect for premenstrual cramps and hangovers!