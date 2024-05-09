My favorite cart I’ve bought in a while! It gives such a light, giggly high that reminds me of the euphoria I got when I first started smoking years ago. Definitely gives the munchies, and if you’re smoking with company you will probably end up in some stoned, giggly tangent about something completely random. It’s a very care-free high and isn’t super intense but absolutely creeps up on you. Highly suggest with company!

