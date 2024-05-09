Lemon Faderade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Faderade.
Lemon Faderade strain effects
Lemon Faderade strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Faderade reviews
j........1
May 9, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
hardware on the cart worked well, tasted great. effects good but not amazing so 4 stars.
k........1
February 4, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
My favorite cart I’ve bought in a while! It gives such a light, giggly high that reminds me of the euphoria I got when I first started smoking years ago. Definitely gives the munchies, and if you’re smoking with company you will probably end up in some stoned, giggly tangent about something completely random. It’s a very care-free high and isn’t super intense but absolutely creeps up on you. Highly suggest with company!
x........f
September 9, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
One of my favorites for when I’m feeling down or having a lack of appetite. Perfect for premenstrual cramps and hangovers!
d........o
May 26, 2023
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Dry mouth
I loved this strain, but if I smoked too much, I would get a headache. Very focused, could think any problem through.
R........6
September 30, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
I have it in a vape cartridge. It does taste lemony and mild. As to effects, it seemed to be a mild high, and is good for helping the appetite. I have not tried actual flower.