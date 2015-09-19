ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Fire
  4. Reviews

Lemon Fire reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Fire.

Reviews

12

Avatar for EarthsMedicine
Member since 2018
Citrusy/lemony for sure! Almost like it's clearing the nasal passages. It makes me feel spacey-in my own head, but trying to accomplish projects around the house.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for TravLin
Member since 2018
Lemon Fire OG by Phoenix Cannabis at Nature's Medicine for $12/gm. Easy in/out. Gently bronchodilative. HeadFX lasted35+-minutes. Very Zippy at first and a comical case of Where'd I put that? during safe projects. Pain, nausea and Inflammation decreased lightly. Nerve damage symptoms were affected w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for SpanishGuitarist
Member since 2019
Wonderful healing emanates from this strain, and like Sour Lemon OG, it is up-lifting for the first two hours, but depending on dosage, has an exit that is heavily Indica and can make one sleepy. The limonene Terpene helps with headaches and allergies, And it has a refreshing taste...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglySleepy
Avatar for ggizzle86
Member since 2012
I got the lemon fire og shatter from Natures (Wed no tax) and it’s bomb!! Finally I was able to throw my head back and let my body do it slow delicious twitches and let my eyes flutter like slow-motion butterflies in a field
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Lemon FireUser uploaded image of Lemon FireUser uploaded image of Lemon Fire
Avatar for jcjarrell90
Member since 2018
Beautiful flower with a hard hit and a subtle lemon taste. Really mellow high that is good for relaxing and watching Netflix, doesn’t knock you out. It’s for the active stoner.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for AdamWallLeafly
Member since 2016
This one will really put your body at ease.. Starts with a very strong feeling all the way down to your fingertips. Can bring on tension in the head if you let it. Gotta stay on top of this one or the anxious will become just that. Strong, and a great smell.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTingly