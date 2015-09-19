Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Lemon Fire OG by Phoenix Cannabis at Nature's Medicine for $12/gm. Easy in/out. Gently bronchodilative.
HeadFX lasted35+-minutes. Very Zippy at first and a comical case of Where'd I put that? during safe projects. Pain, nausea and Inflammation decreased lightly. Nerve damage symptoms were affected w...
Wonderful healing emanates from this strain, and like Sour Lemon OG, it is up-lifting for the first two hours, but depending on dosage, has an exit that is heavily Indica and can make one sleepy. The limonene Terpene helps with headaches and allergies, And it has a refreshing taste...
I got the lemon fire og shatter from Natures (Wed no tax) and it’s bomb!! Finally I was able to throw my head back and let my body do it slow delicious twitches and let my eyes flutter like slow-motion butterflies in a field
This one will really put your body at ease.. Starts with a very strong feeling all the way down to your fingertips. Can bring on tension in the head if you let it. Gotta stay on top of this one or the anxious will become just that. Strong, and a great smell.