Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Lemon Gorilla Princess

Lemon Gorilla Princess

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 20%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Lemon Gorilla Princess is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Gorilla Princess. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Lemon Gorilla Princess near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Lemon Gorilla Princess

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Lemon Gorilla Princess reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Strain spotlight