June 4, 2024
Smoked the flower from the company Claybourne Co. Honestly my favorite strain so far. Made me feel very happy and like everything in life was great. Had a slow come down which is where I think that Indica kicks in. Usually pair it with a sunny day and a pool if I have access to one. Good vibes.
Yesterday
Very giggly, euphoric, social strain. Perfect for chilling in the back yard no matter, beach, walk in the park, or hanging out with friends. Helps you enjoy life that little bit more that you needed. Very lemon dominant smell with a similar initial taste, but an aftertaste more herbal like sage or rosemary. Nice triangle buds, bright color, a bit small with not much to see outside, but trichomes everywhere when you break the buds open. Overall, amazing smell, great taste, amazing high and decent looks