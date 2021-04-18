Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Lemon Icing
  4. Lemon Icing Reviews

Lemon Icing reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Icing.

Lemon Icing effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
12% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
12% of people report feeling creative

Lemon Icing reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Grape
12% of people taste the flavor grape
Lemon
12% of people taste the flavor lemon
Vanilla
12% of people taste the flavor vanilla

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Lemon Icing near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...