Lemon Icing

THC 24%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
Uplifted
Euphoric
Creative
CalmingEnergizing

Lemon Icing is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Icing. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Lemon Icing effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

4 people reported 3 effects
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative

Lemon Icing reviews5

