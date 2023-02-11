Lemon Margy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Margy.
Lemon Margy strain effects
M........7
February 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Very Potent Taste like a lemon flavored Sour Diesel Put my girlfriend to sleep lol
b........e
March 9, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
It has been my primary preferred strain for a couple of years now. The concentrate from MUV is spectacular. Great flavor. Incredible body buzz without messing with your head. Helps my depression, anxiety and adhd immensely. PLEASE BRING THIS STRAIN TO ILLINOIS!
t........p
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
This is probably the best smelling weed I’ve smoked!