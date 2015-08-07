ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Moonunderfoot
Member since 2017
Smooth, great flavor, one of my faves
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Extremely impressed, highly recommend for the kush lovers, and definitely will get more. Lemon marmalade, sounds good but the rest is better to best. One of my favorites. Favorite one right now. Wow. Pungent diesel, eucalyptus, lemon, and earthy tones like various exotic wood. The smell preludes a m...
Avatar for bgritz
Member since 2015
By far my favorite strain of all time! I had a friend introduce me to help with anxiety and it took me over a year to find it again. This is my go to daily strain. Keeps me focused enough to get stuff done during the day but it also doesn’t get me so energized I can’t sleep at night. So happy to...
Avatar for sandeemac
Member since 2017
Love this - had me grabbing hubby's hand and heading for the bedroom. Only drawback was the kids knocking on the locked bedroom door. Hard strain to find though.
Avatar for craigfeds
Member since 2015
This is my favorite strain for everyday use. Great strain for euphoria. pain manager and appetite stimulation. Problem is I can't find it anywhere in the Lis Angeles basin. I'd drive a hundred miles for an ounce of the real Lemon Marmalade. Anyone know where to get it? Please let me know. I'll even ...
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Expressive lemon, and subtle deisel flavor profile! Powerful medical values! Sensational breeding! Overall top shelf experience included space head high with my mind drifting all over the place. Pleasant pulses of serenity passed throughout my body and I was relaxed. Joint pain reduced to a backg...
Avatar for FiggyPirate
Member since 2016
One of the best. Euphoria, hightened sensuality, giggly and happy. Munchies galore though, so beware. I can feel my lungs expanding in my body and my limbs are tingly.
