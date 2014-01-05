Lemon OG reviews
c........C
January 5, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Lemon OG is great. I has a great taste, and gives one a sativa-like cerebral high, yet has the pain reducing and insomnia reducing effects of an indica. This is the best medical marijuana I have ever tried so far. They knocked this one out of the park.I have fibromyalgia and this helps me tremendously. Two thumbs up!!
A........s
February 18, 2011
Euphoric
Happy
Fast onset, start feeling it as soon as you exhale with full effects after less than 10 minutes. Happy, euphoric, nostalgic. Play your old favorite video game on this or watch your old favorite move; you'll be all smiles. Comedown is sleepy but not groggy. A personal favorite.
i........0
January 11, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
legit I have been listening to one song for 40 minutes now on repeat and honestly the sounds different every time this shit is straight fire you guys
p........s
March 7, 2012
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I'm coming to this flower from some amazing Blue Dream. Lemon OG is a very different high, but amazing in its own way. It has a very strong body buzz that suffuses one with warmth and transcendent pleasure.... great for anxiety. However, for a pure indica the head high is impressive. Makes me feel creative, and provides artistic inspiration and confidence. I vaped this with some Maui Wowie kief sprinkled on top to enhance the head high.The result is a medicine with a strong analgesic effect and body buzz, that is good for consulting with for a little bit of wisdom when you need it. This high will challenge you, make you think about things in a different way, It will offer little glimpses beyond your illusions. That's not always comfortable, so be prepared and at peace when you use this.
c........3
October 28, 2014
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
If your thoughts were were written in the sand, this Kush is the wave that flows over and removes the words. Great strain if you've got nothing to do
S........a
March 24, 2016
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smoking Lemon OG is like running face first into a wall.. a wall that smells like Pine-Sol
b........d
October 28, 2014
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Had a big blunt of it, went down like a smooth glass of ojay. Made me happy and chilled as hell, about to go munch a bowl of wheaty-holes (weetos) 8/10
M........0
March 12, 2016
This is another review of a sample I've tried and was frankly VERY unimpressed! Once again I obtained this from an Ann Arbor delivery service that isn't on Leafly. The sample came from seeds obtained from DNA Genetics and the delivery service claimed they had it tested at 31.6% THC and just this figure alone should tell you how "factual" it is. If this stuff is one of the highest THC strains around than high THC strains SUCK!!! LOL I also sampled 3 other strains from this service, Lemon Skunk and Doc's OG, both also from DNA, and although they say the THC% is less, I find them significantly better and not only that they are half the price of the Lemon OG. I'm not sure on the authenticity of the actual strain I got, but if it is what they claim it to be, than it isn't very good and definitely way overpriced. I assume the latter because there are other dispensary's in the are that sell the same strain for half the price so this leads me to believe it isn't a great strain overall, when they are charging more for other strains that are rated much higher by many more people.