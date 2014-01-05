This is another review of a sample I've tried and was frankly VERY unimpressed! Once again I obtained this from an Ann Arbor delivery service that isn't on Leafly. The sample came from seeds obtained from DNA Genetics and the delivery service claimed they had it tested at 31.6% THC and just this figure alone should tell you how "factual" it is. If this stuff is one of the highest THC strains around than high THC strains SUCK!!! LOL I also sampled 3 other strains from this service, Lemon Skunk and Doc's OG, both also from DNA, and although they say the THC% is less, I find them significantly better and not only that they are half the price of the Lemon OG. I'm not sure on the authenticity of the actual strain I got, but if it is what they claim it to be, than it isn't very good and definitely way overpriced. I assume the latter because there are other dispensary's in the are that sell the same strain for half the price so this leads me to believe it isn't a great strain overall, when they are charging more for other strains that are rated much higher by many more people.