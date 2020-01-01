We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Bred by the Lemonnade team, Lemon OZ crosses Exotikz OZ Kush with the Original Lemmonade. The resulting cross is a balanced strain that tastes like a bowl of berries topped with a dollop of cream. The high may offer a nice low-key buzz that will put a smile on your face without overpowering your day.