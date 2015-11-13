Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is good stuff. Lately my tolerance has been through the roof but this one had me feeling exremely happy and incredibly horny. Slight citrus flavor with some sweetness but it's kinda tough to nail down.
It'd be wonderful if this one stayed around here for a while because I'd definitely buy ...
Holy fuck the high I received from this strain has yet to be beaten by any other strain; solely based on the crazy euphoria I received from it. I have no idea why the euphoria rating is so low but that needs to change.
out of all the strains my girlfriend and I have smoked, this one is by far our favorite and it’s honestly the highest I’ve ever been thank the lord jesus for growing this naturally! Kumbayaaaaaa < if you get that you da best!
Only gave three stars because it was super dry and burned way too fast. I think I paid mainly for the name attached to the strain rather than the quality of the flower itself. I'd only buy this again in a pinch.