ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Pie
  4. Reviews

Lemon Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Pie.

Reviews

35

Avatar for Carveme
Member since 2018
I'm so glad this is the first real high I've ever had. I know I've never been high like this, and I don't think this will be easy to beat.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Lunaciii
Member since 2018
Had this strain from a nearby dispensary and I was amazed by how creative and energetic it made me feel.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for GreatScott2115
Member since 2017
This is good stuff. Lately my tolerance has been through the roof but this one had me feeling exremely happy and incredibly horny. Slight citrus flavor with some sweetness but it's kinda tough to nail down. It'd be wonderful if this one stayed around here for a while because I'd definitely buy ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for spacexravioli
Member since 2017
Holy fuck the high I received from this strain has yet to be beaten by any other strain; solely based on the crazy euphoria I received from it. I have no idea why the euphoria rating is so low but that needs to change.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Lemon PieUser uploaded image of Lemon PieUser uploaded image of Lemon PieUser uploaded image of Lemon PieUser uploaded image of Lemon Pie
more
photos
Avatar for 6ights
Member since 2017
out of all the strains my girlfriend and I have smoked, this one is by far our favorite and it’s honestly the highest I’ve ever been thank the lord jesus for growing this naturally! Kumbayaaaaaa &lt; if you get that you da best!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for trimara
Member since 2017
So tasty! Talkative and energetic
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for StLBudman
Member since 2017
Only gave three stars because it was super dry and burned way too fast. I think I paid mainly for the name attached to the strain rather than the quality of the flower itself. I'd only buy this again in a pinch.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeTingly
Avatar for COTrueTest420BEST
Member since 2016
Best bud I have had in a long time. light lemon flavor. Very nice constructive high hit my head just right.
Read full review
Reported
feelings