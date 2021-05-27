Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Lemon Shortbread
  4. Lemon Shortbread Reviews

Lemon Shortbread reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Shortbread.

Lemon Shortbread effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative

Lemon Shortbread reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chestnut
50% of people taste the flavor chestnut
Citrus
50% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Lemon Shortbread near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...