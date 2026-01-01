Lemon Sportiff
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Lemon Sportiff
LmS
Hybrid
Lemon Sportiff potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Sportiff is a vibrant hybrid crafted from Lemon Tree × Skorange × THC Bomb, delivering a zesty lemon and citrus aroma with sweet orange and subtle herbal nuances. This strain greets the senses with bright, juicy citrus flavor and a refreshing palate that’s both lively and smooth. The effects are uplifting, happy, and energizing, sparking creativity and sociability while providing gentle body ease — perfect for daytime use, creative sessions, or anytime you want a bright, refreshing experience. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
