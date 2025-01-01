HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Lemon Winks
aka Lotto Ticket
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Lemon Winks potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Winks is a marijuana strain from the CannaGenex Team at Canna Organix. Lemon Winks is bred from Golden Ticket x Gelato #41. Lemon Winks has a bright, sweet, and sharp lemon flavor that falls in line with the classic Haze profile accompanied by a nice muted undertone from the Gelato 41. Lemon Winks has a beautiful bright green color with vibrant red hairs and elongated bud structure from the sativa lineage Lemon Winks is sure to check all the boxes for any sativa lover.
