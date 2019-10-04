ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Ticket
  • Leafly flower of Golden Ticket

Hybrid

Golden Ticket

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Pine

Calculated from 30 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 138 reviews

Golden Ticket
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Pine

Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

611 reported effects from 91 people
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 53%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 36%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 1%

Reviews

138

Show all

Avatar for CannaWhoop
Member since 2016
I would call this hybrid sativa leaning. I smoke it at night, but was not looking for a sleep-aid, just something to put me out there. Golden Ticket did not disappoint! The body high was fast and strong putting flat out on my back in bed. But the head high - oh my! The high was cerebral and sto...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for mjbutler
Member since 2017
This high feels insane... 100% stress free, happy for no reason, nausea from my chemotherapy is 100% gone, which is why I used it in the first place, and I'm completely relaxed. The name isn't as cool sounding as "LA Confidential", but I think I'm gonna have to change my new favorite strain to Gol...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for glamourgamer
Member since 2016
Vaporized in a Da Buddha at 1:00 and in a crafty at 348f I got this strain about a month ago and just stocked up again today. This is a great go to strain for a happy, uplifted feeling. Great for watching tv, playing video games and being social. I cannot recommend this strain enough. Especially ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for dooneydiva
Member since 2016
This is my style. I only smoke a little at a time, which works for me. This is a light, creative high. No munchies what so ever.. a big plus for me. Wonderful for depression. The taste...not so great. But that's ok. Just a very nice, comfortable, alert, yet mellow high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
If you don't like this strain, you just got a bad batch. Or maybe you don't like hybrids. Definitely stony & euphoric high, beginners medicate slower you don't want to be overwhelmed by the euphoria. This is the golden ticket to a great mood. It puts up a fight against the blues & will leave you gi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Golden Pineapple
Golden Pineapple
More THCLeafly flower for Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze
More creativeLeafly flower for LSD
LSD
More popularLeafly flower for J1
J1
More energeticLeafly flower for Orange Cookies
Orange Cookies
More talkativeLeafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
More popularLeafly flower for Golden Goat
Golden Goat
More humuleneLeafly flower for XJ-13
XJ-13
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
Strain
Golden Ticket

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Golden TicketUser uploaded image of Golden TicketUser uploaded image of Golden TicketUser uploaded image of Golden TicketUser uploaded image of Golden TicketUser uploaded image of Golden TicketUser uploaded image of Golden Ticket
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
5 Best-Smelling Cannabis Strains in Washington
5 Best-Smelling Cannabis Strains in Washington
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017