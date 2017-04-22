Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
May be hard to come across but it's golden!
it has an energizing effect and afterwards possibly some sedative ones but it could be just me. It tastes and smells great and is helpful with a number of conditions.
The trolls are under the bridge, there are unicorns with fairies in the bushes while the squirrelmonks fight for control. If you make it to the magical cat, make sure you smoke with him. After all, it is Narnia!
Lemon berry worked its hybrid effects at perfect times. When smoked at night, I get sleepy. When smoked during the day, I get crazy motivation and start cleaning. This stuff also makes me horny as hell.
Delicious is one of the best words I can use to describe this strain! Wow! Smooth lemony-raspberry/blueberry smoke! With a hint of a piney/peppery taste at the very finish. Great for pain, stress & relaxation. Good head/body high, leaves you in a good mood.