Lemonberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemonberry.

Avatar for hempsensation
Member since 2018
it's very soft to the touch and very creative high. not for sleep
Avatar for BigDikBilly
Member since 2018
Lovely flavor and great smell
Avatar for AlexanderDMZ
Member since 2018
May be hard to come across but it's golden! it has an energizing effect and afterwards possibly some sedative ones but it could be just me. It tastes and smells great and is helpful with a number of conditions.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Dishy
Member since 2017
The trolls are under the bridge, there are unicorns with fairies in the bushes while the squirrelmonks fight for control. If you make it to the magical cat, make sure you smoke with him. After all, it is Narnia!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for scientificstoner
Member since 2019
Lemon berry worked its hybrid effects at perfect times. When smoked at night, I get sleepy. When smoked during the day, I get crazy motivation and start cleaning. This stuff also makes me horny as hell.
ArousedEnergeticGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mars.whiteman
Member since 2019
#1 work strain kids. Uplifting and euphoric as hell!! gives me that "kaleidoscope vision" but very manageable. Good shit.
Avatar for Notalotatime
Member since 2018
Delicious is one of the best words I can use to describe this strain! Wow! Smooth lemony-raspberry/blueberry smoke! With a hint of a piney/peppery taste at the very finish. Great for pain, stress &amp; relaxation. Good head/body high, leaves you in a good mood.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed