Lemonchello 28 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemonchello 28.

Avatar for Bowie256
Member since 2018
beautiful flower! loaded with resin and very lemony aroma. im not too sure of the taste so ill say it is lemony as well but it definitely smells like lemons. great body high!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for buddybigs
Member since 2012
An excellent strain that I am unfortunately slightly allergic to. I enjoy the high as a daytime smoke that wears off well for me to go about my day. I consider it a high-quality strain that should be enjoyed best through a bong.
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Aidanr39a
Member since 2019
Unreal high. Talkative and Laughing is the only way to describe it
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Afp001
Member since 2019
I just tried this in distillate form. It does wonders on 1 hit. It can leave you physically. It did a great job for my anxiety, depression and nerve pain though. Tastes like body odor smells, to us anyways.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for freelikeyve
Member since 2014
I LOVED this high, and it’s delicious (yet subtle) scent of lemon and soil 😋 the exhale was the best. The smoke was nice and thick. At first I thought it was the mimosa strain, cuz it definitely carries a citrusy taste. The bud itself was super crystallized, and a lil bit sticky. The head high hit ...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for maryyams
Member since 2019
The citrus flavor is great, but this is a stay at home strain. I enjoy it for unwinding by myself after an exhausting day, but Lemonchello makes me disassociate worse than anything else I’ve tried. The anxiety i experience around friends while high off it is not something I enjoy.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for crazykind
Member since 2016
Great hybrid. Beautiful tight crystally buds smell like dank lemons and actually taste like they smell. High is potent and euphoric but mellow with the indica effects balancing the head high nicely, perfect for chilling out. You'll likely pay a premium for this strain but it just may be worth it....
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy