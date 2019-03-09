Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
An excellent strain that I am unfortunately slightly allergic to. I enjoy the high as a daytime smoke that wears off well for me to go about my day. I consider it a high-quality strain that should be enjoyed best through a bong.
I just tried this in distillate form. It does wonders on 1 hit. It can leave you physically. It did a great job for my anxiety, depression and nerve pain though.
Tastes like body odor smells, to us anyways.
I LOVED this high, and it’s delicious (yet subtle) scent of lemon and soil 😋 the exhale was the best. The smoke was nice and thick. At first I thought it was the mimosa strain, cuz it definitely carries a citrusy taste. The bud itself was super crystallized, and a lil bit sticky. The head high hit ...
The citrus flavor is great, but this is a stay at home strain. I enjoy it for unwinding by myself after an exhausting day, but Lemonchello makes me disassociate worse than anything else I’ve tried. The anxiety i experience around friends while high off it is not something I enjoy.
Great hybrid. Beautiful tight crystally buds smell like dank lemons and actually taste like they smell. High is potent and euphoric but mellow with the indica effects balancing the head high nicely, perfect for chilling out. You'll likely pay a premium for this strain but it just may be worth it....