Lemosa reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemosa.

Lemosa strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Happy

Lemosa strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

Today
Lemosa is a fun strain. I have the Live Rosin and it smacks. Lots of lemon, apricot snd grapefruit. Clear headed with a strong body high. Clears your mind of all stressors and anxiety. Not a racy sativa by any means.
June 21, 2024
After a couple of long pulls on dispensary vape of Lemosa , time and space began to change. Starting with some very very scattered and distracting thoughts as I looked out from the shed to the (travel) trailer across the dirt path. Soon the fog lifted from my hazy brain. Wow, this is a strong high. Damn, can't make toast in the shower😵‍💫

