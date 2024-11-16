Lemosa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemosa.
Lemosa strain effects
o........o
Today
Euphoric
Focused
Lemosa is a fun strain. I have the Live Rosin and it smacks. Lots of lemon, apricot snd grapefruit. Clear headed with a strong body high. Clears your mind of all stressors and anxiety. Not a racy sativa by any means.
A........9
June 21, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
After a couple of long pulls on dispensary vape of Lemosa , time and space began to change. Starting with some very very scattered and distracting thoughts as I looked out from the shed to the (travel) trailer across the dirt path. Soon the fog lifted from my hazy brain. Wow, this is a strong high. Damn, can't make toast in the shower😵💫